While the recruiting battles have changed with Nick Saban no longer in charge, it’s noteworthy anytime Georgia and Alabama go head-to-head for one of the nation’s top prospects.

The Bulldogs came out on top on Monday, when four-star edge Khamari Brooks committed to the program.

Georgia did not have to go far to land one of the top defensive prospects in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Brooks is the No. 112 overall prospect in the class and the No. 13 player in the state of Georgia. He is from Bogart — in Oconee County, which neighbors Clarke County — and suits up for North Oconee High School. Georgia landed wide receiver Landon Roldan from the same program in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Explore Georgia football primed to go on a major tear on the recruiting trail

Brooks was the top edge prospect for Georgia in the 2026 recruiting cycle, making the win for outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe all the bigger. Georgia signed three top-100 edge prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon. The 2027 recruiting cycle has several standout edge prospects in the state of Georgia.

Georgia has now picked up commitments in back-to-back days, as the Bulldogs landed four-star inside linebacker Shadarius Toodle on Sunday. It is expected to be a very busy week for Georgia on the recruiting front this week.

Below is a full look at when several targets are set to announce and where Georgia sits in those respective recruitments.

It’s important to note that not every major Georgia recruiting target has set a commitment date. Among those who could theoretically commit at any time include linebacker Tyler Atkinson, defensive lineman James Johnson, running back Savion Hiter and defensive back Tyriq Green.

Georgia football 2026 recruiting target commitment dates