While the recruiting battles have changed with Nick Saban no longer in charge, it’s noteworthy anytime Georgia and Alabama go head-to-head for one of the nation’s top prospects.
The Bulldogs came out on top on Monday, when four-star edge Khamari Brooks committed to the program.
Georgia did not have to go far to land one of the top defensive prospects in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Brooks is the No. 112 overall prospect in the class and the No. 13 player in the state of Georgia. He is from Bogart — in Oconee County, which neighbors Clarke County — and suits up for North Oconee High School. Georgia landed wide receiver Landon Roldan from the same program in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Brooks was the top edge prospect for Georgia in the 2026 recruiting cycle, making the win for outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe all the bigger. Georgia signed three top-100 edge prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle in Isaiah Gibson, Chase Linton and Darren Ikinnagbon. The 2027 recruiting cycle has several standout edge prospects in the state of Georgia.
Georgia has now picked up commitments in back-to-back days, as the Bulldogs landed four-star inside linebacker Shadarius Toodle on Sunday. It is expected to be a very busy week for Georgia on the recruiting front this week.
Below is a full look at when several targets are set to announce and where Georgia sits in those respective recruitments.
It’s important to note that not every major Georgia recruiting target has set a commitment date. Among those who could theoretically commit at any time include linebacker Tyler Atkinson, defensive lineman James Johnson, running back Savion Hiter and defensive back Tyriq Green.
Georgia football 2026 recruiting target commitment dates
- June 24: Three-star DL Corey Howard (Valdosta High School, Valdosta, Georgia) — Howard will choose between Florida, Georgia and Georgia State. Howard is the No. 1063 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- June 25: Four-star RB Jae Lamar (Colquitt County High School, Moultrie, Georgia) — Lamar has taken visits to Clemson, Auburn and Miami. He is set to take an official visit to Georgia this weekend. Lamar is the No. 107 prospect in the country. Lamar will announce his commitment at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- June 26: Four-star WR Craig Dandridge (Cambridge High School, Alpharetta, Georgia) — Dandridge has taken official visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Tennessee. He visited Oklahoma this weekend. He is the No. 237 overall player in the class and will announce his commitment at 4 p.m. ET. For more on Dandridge, check out Jeff Sentell’s recent update on the wide receiver.
- June 26: Five-star RB Ezavier Crowell (Jackson High School, Jackson, Alabama) — Alabama, Auburn, Texas and Georgia are his finalists. Crowell is the No. 33 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- June 26: Three-star IOL Desmond Green (Timberland High School, Saint Stephen, South Carolina) — Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are the finalists for Green. He is the No. 391 overall player in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- June 27: Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee (Kamehameha High School, Honolulu, Hawaii) — Lee is down to a final four of Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas. Lee is the No. 137 overall recruit in the class. Sentell recently provided an update on Lee’s recruitment.
- June 27: Four-star DB Chace Calicut (North Shore High School, Houston, Texas) — Georgia, Michigan and Texas are his finalists. He is the No. 162 overall player in the class. For more on Calicut — Elite Texas defender is saying all the right things after his Georgia football official visit.
- June 30: Four-star DL Preston Carey (IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida) — Carey has taken official visits to Rutgers, USC, Ohio State, Florida and Georgia. He is the No. 309 overall prospect in the class.
- July 1: Four-star DB C.J. Hester (Cocoa High School, Cocoa, Florida) — Hester has taken official visits to Auburn, Florida, Syracuse and Georgia and is scheduled to visit Iowa this weekend. He is the No. 233 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 2: Five-star WR Cederian Morgan (Benjamin Russell High School, Alexander, Alabama) — Auburn, Alabama, Florida and Georgia are battling to land Morgan. He is the No. 12 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 5: Five-star DB Jireh Edwards (St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Maryland) — Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas A&M are the finalists for Edwards. He is the No. 23 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 6: Four-star CB Chauncey Kennon (Booker High School, Sarasota, Florida) — Miami, Florida State, LSU and Georgia are the teams vying to land Kennon. He is the No. 67 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
- July 12: Four-star RB Derrek Cooper (Chaminade-Madonna, Hollywood, Florida) — Miami, Ohio State and Georgia are seen as the top teams for the No. 30 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. Cooper was a one-time Georgia commit.
- July 16: Four-star LB Nick Abrams II (McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Maryland) — Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Michigan are the other schools vying to try and land Abrams. He is the No. 249 overall player in the cycle.
