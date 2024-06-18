Defensive back from Covington to play for Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up a commitment Monday from Jayden Barr, a defensive back out of Eastside High in Covington. Barr announced the decision via his social media channels.

A 6-foot, 200-pound safety, Barr is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly has scholarship offers from Boston College, East Carolina and Marshall, among others.

As a junior at Eastside, Barr made 50 tackles and an interception. On offense, as a running back, he carried the ball 104 times for 600 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Barr also made 31 catches for 372 yards and two scores.