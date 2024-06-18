Georgia Tech

Defensive back from Covington to play for Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program picked up a commitment Monday from Jayden Barr, a defensive back out of Eastside High in Covington. Barr announced the decision via his social media channels.

A 6-foot, 200-pound safety, Barr is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly has scholarship offers from Boston College, East Carolina and Marshall, among others.

As a junior at Eastside, Barr made 50 tackles and an interception. On offense, as a running back, he carried the ball 104 times for 600 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Barr also made 31 catches for 372 yards and two scores.

Barr joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing) and Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Conn.) and Connor Roush (Welseyan), running backs Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), JP Powell (Miller County), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive linemen Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian) and Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Jackets.

Tech’s recruiting class now ranks 19th nationally and third among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

