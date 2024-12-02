Exclusive: EVERYDAY HEROES: These Georgians are making a difference. And you can, too
Georgia Tech expects to sign ACC’s second-best class

Georgia Tech football is expected to announce Wednesday one of its best recruiting classes in program history when high school recruits can officially sign with the program.

Tech has 24 high school seniors, as of Monday morning, currently committed to join its roster starting in the 2025 season. It’s a class ranked 17th in the nation by the 247Sports Composite and second in the ACC behind only Miami.

“This is a fun place to come play again now,” Tech coach Brent Key told 680 The Fan in November about the program’s recruiting success. “This is an exciting place and an exciting time to be here.”

Josh Petty (6-foot-5, 255 pounds), an offensive lineman, and Tae Harris (5-10), a safety, headline the group. That duo could become two of the highest rated prospects to ever sign with program and would give Tech two of the top-10 rated recruits in the state in the same class for the first time since 2007 when Tech inked running back Jonathan Dwyer and wide receiver Morgan Burnett.

Petty (Fellowship Christian School) and Harris (Cedartown) are two of 16 players in the class graduating from Georgia high schools. Cornerback Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), defensive lineman Christian Garrett (Prince Avenue Christian), running back JP Powell (Miller County) and offensive linemen Damola Ajidahun (Duluth) and Peyton Joseph (Houston County) are all four-star prospects among that group.

Those players will join a program coming off a 7-5 regular season and second straight trip to a bowl game.

“The work has shown for itself in what Brent Key has done and what he’s shaped and built over there is really showing this year,” Petty told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in November.

Tech did recently lose an offensive lineman who was previously part of the class in Justin Hasenhuetl. A German native who played this season at the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Hasenhuetl announced via X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday his decision to play elsewhere in 2025.

But Tech still has eight four-star prospects expected to join the program as it has put together a higher-ranked class than Southern Methodist (third) and Clemson (fourth).

“We got a really strong class of guys, really good core group of guys when you look at across the board from the back end of the defense, guys that we hope can be able to come in and play, contribute. Guys in the front on both sides of the ball,” Key said in October about Tech’s recruiting class. “Obviously offensive line’s always a little bit more developmental than the defensive side, but feel really strong over there.

“I think this recruiting class, the coaches have done a really good job, the staff has done a really good job of recruiting these guys. They understand what they’re coming here for.”

Wednesday’s announcement will not include any transfers who intend to sign with the program between now and Aug. 30 when the Jackets open the 2025 season at Colorado. High school seniors can also wait until Feb. 5 to sign with college programs.

