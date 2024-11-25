Georgia Tech has taken another recruit off the board from an ACC rival.

Jordan Allen, a wide receiver at Buford, announced Monday via social media his commitment to Tech. Allen previously committed to Louisville in April and is the second commit in three days to announce his plan to be a Yellow Jacket. Cedartown safety Tae Harris, previously a Clemson commit, committed to Tech on Saturday.

Considered a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, Allen has 31 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns this season for Buford. He also has nine carries for 76 yards for the Wolves (11-1) who host North Gwinnett on Friday in the third round of the GHSA state playoffs.