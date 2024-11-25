Georgia Tech has taken another recruit off the board from an ACC rival.
Jordan Allen, a wide receiver at Buford, announced Monday via social media his commitment to Tech. Allen previously committed to Louisville in April and is the second commit in three days to announce his plan to be a Yellow Jacket. Cedartown safety Tae Harris, previously a Clemson commit, committed to Tech on Saturday.
Considered a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, Allen has 31 catches for 771 yards and five touchdowns this season for Buford. He also has nine carries for 76 yards for the Wolves (11-1) who host North Gwinnett on Friday in the third round of the GHSA state playoffs.
Allen (5-8, 170) has more than 30 scholarship offers and reportedly was at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 9 to watch Tech beat Miami. As a junior he caught 35 ball for 588 yards and two scores.
Tech now has 23 commitments toward the 2025 class, a class is ranked 17th nationally and second in the ACC.
Georgia Tech football 2025 recruiting class
Allen joins quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.), offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun (Duluth), Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga), Xavier Canales (Douglass), Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, South Carolina) and Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian School), defensive backs Harris, Jayden Barr (Eastside), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian) and Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), defensive linemen Blake Belin (New York, New York), Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), Andre Fuller (Grayson), Christian Garrett (Prince Avenue Christian) and Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), running backs Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.) and JP Powell (Miller County) and tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Conn.) and Connor Roush (Wesleyan).
