In 2022, Tech used Parker in its hiring of Batt, which came about three weeks after the school fired former AD Todd Stansbury. This week starts the fourth week since Batt departed for MSU.

Jon Palumbo has been serving as interim athletic director. A former AD at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Palumbo introduced James Ramsey as Tech’s new baseball coach June 9.

Palumbo may be considered for the position full time, but his candidacy, or the candidacy of any other individual, has not been publicly confirmed at this time.

A week from Tuesday, NCAA Division I schools will begin to pay their athletes as part of the recent approval of the House v. NCAA settlement. Having an AD in place before July 1 would seem to be an unofficial deadline for Tech, but the school’s athletic leadership has expressed their preparedness for the new age of college athletics — permanent athletic director in place or not.

“This is something we started working toward January before last, 18 months ago. When the news broke two Fridays ago, we were prepared. It doesn’t change anything for us; we’re ready to roll,” Tech football coach Brent Key said Wednesday on SiriusXM. “We’re competitive, we’re gonna be competitive. Ángel Cabrera’s been absolutely amazing in support of Georgia Tech athletics in allowing us to compete at the highest level. And that’s all we ask for, is that our commitment and our internal expectations align — and they do."

Whomever Tech decides to hire as its next AD, the school will have to undoubtedly pay that person a competitive salary to employ a quality candidate. Before his departure, Batt was making a salary of $979,000 and is now making $1.8 million at MSU.