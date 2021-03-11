Georgia Tech overcomes Miami in ACC Tournament

It was a near turnover that saved the Jackets, as Alvarado tracked down an inbounds pass from Michael Devoe that was on the verge of going out of bounds and passed to Bubba Parham, leading to a dunk by Jordan Usher for a 70-66 lead with 16.5 seconds left.

The Jackets got a huge scare when guard Jose Alvarado, newly minted as ACC defensive player of the year, appeared to bump knees while defending Miami guard Isaiah Wong in the first half. Alvarado crumpled to the floor, clutching his knee, and was carried off the court. He did not return for the remainder of the half, but was among the last players out of the locker room to start the second half. After testing his lateral movement, he took his place with the team taking shots ahead of the start of the second half. He played all 20 minutes of the second half.

Tech (16-8) won its seventh consecutive game. The last time the Jackets won this many consecutive games against ACC competition was 1996, when that team won nine in a row.

Since the ACC expanded to 15 teams before the 2013-14 season, only two teams had ever managed to reach the quarterfinals by winning in the first and second rounds. Miami (10-17) failed in its bid to be the first team to make it to the semifinals by winning three in a row.

On Friday night, the Jackets can settle a score with No. 1 seed Virginia and give their NCAA Tournament seeding a boost Saturday. The Cavaliers swept Tech this season, both in games the Jackets led in the second half, and have won eight in a row in the series. With Tech’s win over Duke in the regular season, Virginia is the lone ACC team that Tech hasn’t beaten in Pastner’s tenure.