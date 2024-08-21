DUBLIN — For the first time in its 90-year history, the Heisman Trophy has left the country, arriving in Dublin for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in celebration of the 2024 college football season opener.

The Heisman Trophy will be on display throughout game week. Georgia Tech and Florida State, meanwhile, will be competing for the Keough-Naughton Trophy and the Coach’s Award, which will be presented at the end of the game to the respective winner.

The Heisman Trophy will be exhibited through Saturday’s kickoff, including appearances at the Helluva Block Party at 3 p.m. Irish time Friday, the Georgia Tech welcome experience for fans attending via on location travel packages, inside Aviva Stadium and around Dublin.