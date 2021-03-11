Georgia Tech survives a scare and is semifinal-bound

“We’re in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament,” coach Josh Pastner said, and something that hasn’t happened since 2010. For the record, this was Tech’s first victory in the conference tournament under Pastner, who after a Round 1 elimination in 2018 stayed in Charlotte to watch how the big boys – Duke, Carolina, Florida State and Virginia – do it.

“We just have to get off Tuesdays,” he said that night, meaning the day reserved for the league’s lesser lights. These Jackets won enough to miss both Tuesday and Wednesday, and on this sunny Thursday they prevailed on a day where so much went wrong.

Said forward Jordan Usher, who scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half: “We played a pretty bad game. Moses had his worst game in a long while, but I told him, ‘Better now than in the Elite Eight.’”

The climactic moment came with 25 seconds remaining. Tech led 68-66. Michael Devoe was inbounding from the sideline in backcourt. His pass went to nobody and was headed out of bounds for a turnover that would have given Miami a chance to win. But Alvarado, scurrying on two bad legs, ran down the ball and saved it to Bubba Parham, who flipped it back to Alvarado, who threw long to an incumbered Usher, who dunked.

Said Usher of Alvarado’s iron will: “I figured Jose would get it – unless I heard something break, God forbid. If somebody would screw his head off, he’d try to screw it right back on.”

Said Pastner, inventing a new standard of excellence: “Jose Alvarado is the greatest guard in the history of Georgia Tech on 50-50 balls.”

Thus did the Jackets get away with one. They won’t see anybody as bad as Miami, which finished 10-17, from here on, but they might also have needed this lesson in the nature of tournaments. It doesn’t matter how good you were against Duke in McCamish Pavilion if you stink out the joint on a neutral court come March.

Said Alvarado: “We were sitting down (idle) too long. We’re a team that needs to be in rhythm.”

Tech is still going, which can’t be said for the sport’s most famous program. Because of a positive test, Duke had to withdraw from the ACC Tournament, which means it won’t be going to the NCAA Tournament, either. If nothing else, the Blue Devils’ fate lent even more resonance to Pastner’s incessant imprecations to his players about the necessary of masking and social distancing and general COVID-19 avoidance.

“I repeat myself a lot anyway,” he said (and he does). “Imagine how often I’m repeating myself on this – like 50 million times. … But we’re going to Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament. Do you know how precious that is? We know we’re going. We just have to get there.”

They’ve negotiated the first hurdle. Now they get Virginia, which Tech hasn’t beaten under Pastner. But a lot of things that hadn’t happened under this coach are happening now. This is a program, finally, with the wind at its back.