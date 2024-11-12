Breaking: SweetWater 420 Fest back in 2025 with Cypress Hill, Drive-By Truckers
Georgia Tech in the mix for 5-star forward, expected to sign four Wednesday

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts to a play during Tech’s loss to Wake Forest during the second half at McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Wake Forest won 80-51. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts to a play during Tech’s loss to Wake Forest during the second half at McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Wake Forest won 80-51. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
48 minutes ago

Georgia Tech and coach Damon Stoudamire are expected to usher in another high-profile recruiting class Wednesday, a class that could be even more notable than it already is by the end of the day.

Tech currently has four players committed in the 2025 signing class in center Cole Kirouac, forward Brandon Stores and guards Eric Chatfield Jr. and Akai Fleming. Stoudamire and his staff are also still strongly involved in the recruitment of five-star forward Bryson Tiller who has Tech, Kansas, Auburn and Indiana among his top four but has yet to announce a commitment.

Kirouac and Fleming are scheduled to hold signing ceremonies at Overtime Elite at Atlantic Station in Atlanta at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Stores, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound small forward, committed to Tech in February. He is considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and has scholarship offers from Rutgers, Syracuse, Washington and Xavier.

At St. Raymond For Boys in New York City, Stores averaged 19.8 points per game as a sophomore and 18.2 points per game as a junior. Stores was named to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association all-league team as a sophomore and junior.

In April, Fleming announced his pledge to play for the Yellow Jackets and then transferred from Osborne High School in Marietta to Overtime Elite. A 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard, Fleming is considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and reportedly has scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, Louisiana State and Southern Methodist.

Fleming scored 22 points per game as a junior to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block per contest. As a sophomore, Fleming averaged 18.1 points per game. He was selected in May of 2023 for the FIBA Under-16 Men’s Americas Championships.

Kirouac is also at Overtime Elite. The 6-foot-11, 190-pound center originally signed with Tech to be part of the 2024 signing class but opted to enroll at Overtime Elite for the 2024-25 season instead. Originally from Cumming, Kirouac played a little less than 13 minutes per game in 31 appearances last season at Brewster Academy (N.H.) and scored 2.7 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Chatfield, currently an unranked prospect, is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior at Pace Academy and committed to Tech in October. He competed at the NBPA Top 100 camp and the Adidas 3SSB Championships over the summer after a junior season where he scored 15.2 points per game to go along with four assists and 3.2 steals per contest.

And then there is Tiller.

A 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward, Tiller was reportedly set to publicly announce his commitment Sunday but did not do so. The former Pace Academy student who is in third season at OTE is considered a five-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-20 prospect nationally.

Tiller averaged 12.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game at Overtime during the 2023-24 regular season. He was chosen to compete at the Under Armour Next Elite 24.

Should Tiller commit to Tech he would be the program’s third-highest ranked recruit since 2006, according to the 247Sports Composite, joining Derrick Favors and Thaddeus Young.

Tech’s recruiting class is currently ranked 21st nationally and seventh among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Chad Bishop

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

