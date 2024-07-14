Georgia Tech signee reclassifies, headed to OTE instead

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire will wait one more year for one of his 2024 signees to step on campus, and that signee will wait one more year before he is officially a Yellow Jacket.
Cole Kirouac, a 6-foot-10 center who played the 2023-24 season at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, will instead enroll at Overtime Elite in Atlanta for the 2024-25 season, OTE announced Sunday. Kirouac signed with Stoudamire and Tech in November.
“I’m not putting any cap on him, but his best basketball is down the road,” Stoudamire said in a November release. “The way we like to play, offensively, he’s going to be really good. Defensively, he can block shots and defend really well. The biggest thing for us and Cole is to make sure he keeps getting stronger.”
Kirouac is still verbally committed to Tech. The three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, is originally from Cumming at played at North Forsyth before transferring to Brewster.
According to his MaxPreps profile, Kirouac played a little less than 13 minutes per game in 31 appearances this past season and scored 2.7 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds per contest. Kirouac has been playing with the Atlanta Xpress AAU team this summer.
Kirouac was part of a four-player 2024 signing class that included Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton, both at Overtime Elite, and Doryan Onwuchekwa of Dallas, Texas. Kirouac is now part of a 2025 recruiting class that includes guard Akai Fleming (OTE) and forward Brandon Stores of New York City.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News