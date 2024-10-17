Georgia Tech

Pace Academy point guard commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire watches the action during Tech’s loss to Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Wake Forest won 80-51. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire watches the action during Tech’s loss to Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, February 6, 2024, in Atlanta. Wake Forest won 80-51. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
30 minutes ago

On Thursday, the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program and coach Damon Stoudamire picked up a fourth commitment in the 2025 signing class.

Eric Chatfield Jr., a 5-foot-11, 160-pound senior at Pace Academy, pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets. Chatfield posted his commitment on his Instagram page Thursday.

Chatfield is an unranked prospect who reportedly has scholarship offers from Southern Indiana, Richmond, North Carolina A&T, Tulane, Georgia State and Kennesaw State. He recently competed at the NBPA Top 100 camp and the Adidas 3SSB Championships. At the latter event he averaged 12.5 points and six assists over four games while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

As a junior at Pace Academy, Chatfield scored 15.2 points per game to go along with four assists and 3.2 steals per contest. Chatfield reportedly was offered a scholarship by Tech on June 1.

Chatfield joins Cole Kirouac and Akai Fleming, both playing this season at Overtime Elite at Atlantic Station, and Brandon Stores (Bronx, New York) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

