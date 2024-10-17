Pace Academy point guard commits to Georgia Tech

Chatfield is an unranked prospect who reportedly has scholarship offers from Southern Indiana, Richmond, North Carolina A&T, Tulane, Georgia State and Kennesaw State. He recently competed at the NBPA Top 100 camp and the Adidas 3SSB Championships. At the latter event he averaged 12.5 points and six assists over four games while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

As a junior at Pace Academy, Chatfield scored 15.2 points per game to go along with four assists and 3.2 steals per contest. Chatfield reportedly was offered a scholarship by Tech on June 1.

Chatfield joins Cole Kirouac and Akai Fleming, both playing this season at Overtime Elite at Atlantic Station, and Brandon Stores (Bronx, New York) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.