North Florida easily runs past Georgia Tech in 105-93 win

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) had five players score in double figures, but it was little consolation considered they couldn’t do much to stop the opponent. Baye Ndongo finished with a team-high 20 points and 10 boards., Luke O’Brien had 15 to go along with eight rebounds and Nait George tallied seven assists.

Tech next hosts Texas Southern (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Stoudamire’s team started the afternoon hot by hitting 10 of its first 13 shots and had a 24-16 lead on Javian McCollum’s layup with 13:23 to play in the half. North Florida hung tough and put together a 10-2 run that tied the game after Dante Oliver’s and-1 from inside the paint.

The Ospreys finally took their first lead at the 4:55 mark when Liam Murphy connected on a 3 from the right wing making it 40-39. That lead went to 51-46 four minutes later when Kamrin Oriol splashed a fall-back jumper from the middle of the lane.

North Florida held a 53-49 lead at the break thanks, in part, to shooting 55.6% from the field, making 8 of 9 free throws and getting 24 points off the bench. Tech got 23 combined points from McCollum and O’Brien and registered 11 assists on 23 makes over the first 20 minutes.

Nate Lliteras’ short jumper put UNF up 64-56 less than three minutes into the second half and forced Tech coach Damon Stoudamire to call timeout. But it was only the beginning of Tech’s demise as the Ospreys continued to play with poise and confidence and the Jackets continued to play sloppy and erratic.

Another Lliteras layup, this one coming with 12:42 to go, put UNF up 77-60 and then Lliteras’ one-handed slam that drew a foul emphatically capped a 25-4 run and made it a 20-point game.

Tech responded with seven straight points to draw within 80-67, but it never really threatened to take the game back from there.

Josh Harris scored 22 to lead North Florida which had just 12 assists on 37 made field goals. Jasai Miles had 18 points and 11 rebounds.