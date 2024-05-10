Georgia Tech hoops commit to play at Overtime Elite

Akai Fleming, a recruit committed to play for Georgia Tech, will play the 2024-25 season at Overtime Elite, OTE announced Friday.

Fleming is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior at Osborne High School in Marietta. He announced April 12 his commitment to play for Tech and coach Damon Stoudamire starting with the 2025-26 season.

Fleming is considered a four-star prospect and a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and LSU.