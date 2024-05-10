Georgia Tech hoops commit to play at Overtime Elite

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball commit Akai Fleming is transferring to Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

Akai Fleming, a recruit committed to play for Georgia Tech, will play the 2024-25 season at Overtime Elite, OTE announced Friday.

Fleming is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior at Osborne High School in Marietta. He announced April 12 his commitment to play for Tech and coach Damon Stoudamire starting with the 2025-26 season.

Fleming is considered a four-star prospect and a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and LSU.

As a junior at Osborne, Fleming scored 22 points per game to go with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block per contest. As a sophomore, Fleming averaged 18.1 points per game. He was selected in May 2023 for the FIBA Under-16 Men’s Americas Championships.

Fleming joins four-star forward Brandon Stores (Bronx, New York) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, which currently is ranked the best in the nation in the 247Sports Composite. Tech’s current signing class includes Overtime Elite products Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton.

