Georgia Tech receives commitment from New York guard

The Georgia Tech basketball program and coach Damon Stoudamire received a commitment Monday from Brandon Stores Jr.

Stores is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard and a junior at St. Raymond For Boys in New York City. He’s the first prospect to pledge to Stoudamire’s 2025 signing class.

Considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the sixth-best player in the state of New York, Stores announced his commitment Monday on his social media channels and chose the Yellow Jackets over Rutgers and Xavier. He also reportedly had scholarship offers from Syracuse, Washington and George Mason.