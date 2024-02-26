Georgia Tech receives commitment from New York guard

The Georgia Tech basketball program and coach Damon Stoudamire received a commitment Monday from Brandon Stores Jr.
Stores is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard and a junior at St. Raymond For Boys in New York City. He’s the first prospect to pledge to Stoudamire’s 2025 signing class.
Considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and the sixth-best player in the state of New York, Stores announced his commitment Monday on his social media channels and chose the Yellow Jackets over Rutgers and Xavier. He also reportedly had scholarship offers from Syracuse, Washington and George Mason.
Stores visited Tech in September and was offered a scholarship to Tech in November. He averaged 19.8 points per game as a sophomore and is scoring 18.2 points per game in 25 games this season. Stores has been named to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association all-league team and in a game against Cardinal Hayes earlier this season had 37 points and 15 rebounds.
St. Raymond and Stores, who had 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals, beat Archbishop Stepinac on Sunday to win the CHSAA Archdiocesan Championship.
About the Author