The Bulldogs now have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class. Of the 26 commitments, seven rank in the top 100 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Three more fall between 100 and 150.

“With the additions of eight ESPN 300 prospects, led by top-50 recruits Justice Fitzpatrick and Ekene Ogboko, the Bulldogs have a case to be among June’s biggest recruiting winners,” ESPN’s Eli Lederman said. “However, Georgia’s (now second-ranked) 2026 class might only get better with top targets set to commit.”

The biggest target with a known commitment date is Kaiden Prothro, a five-star tight end from three-peat state champion Bowdon. He is set to announce his decision July 12 with Texas and Florida also in the mix. Prothro has visited Georgia many times and is being recruited by one of the team’s ace recruiters for tight ends, coach Todd Hartley.

Georgia has just one five-star commitment in the class at this point: quarterback Jared Curtis. After missing on five-star tight end Mark Bowman, the recruitment of Prothro has become even more important.

Although Protho is listed as a tight end, there is some thought he might play wide receiver at the next level, which is why Brayden Fogle is a real possibility at the tight end position, as well. Fogle, who made an official visit to Georgia in June, is set to announce his commitment Friday. Penn State and LSU are other finalists.

Another of Georgia’s big targets — Derrek Cooper — previously announced a commitment date of July 12. The five-star running back is also considering Miami, Ohio State and more recently Texas. Cooper has not taken an official visit to Texas, and a delayed visit opens the door for him to take a trip to Austin.

The delayed decision of Cooper makes the recruiting win of Jae Lamar all the bigger. Georgia beat out Miami and Clemson to land the Colquitt County High School standout.

Defensive back Tyriq Green, out of Buford, is set to announce his commitment July 12. Landing him would help round out Georgia’s defensive backfield. Green is the No. 151 overall prospect in the cycle, with Georgia, Miami, Auburn and Florida State the finalists for him.

The last very big fish out there for Georgia is five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. He is the highest-rated player in the state of Georgia and the No. 1 linebacker in the country.

He has visited Georgia more than any other program, with the Bulldogs first prioritizing him as an eighth grader.

Oregon, Clemson and Texas have also received official visits from Atkinson, who plays for Grayson High School. After Texas saw linebacker Xavier Griffin commit to Alabama, the Longhorns loom as a major factor in this recruitment.

Atkinson hasn’t yet set a date, but the linebacker waited until the week of each official visit to let people know.