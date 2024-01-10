Georgia Tech football to reportedly add Memphis defensive assistant

Originally from Sylacauga, Ala., Pope played linebacker at Jacksonville State where he helped the Gamecocks reach the FCS playoffs in 2013 and 2014. Pope has coached in the 2017 Sugar Bowl, 2018 Orange Bowl, 2019 Cure Bowl, 2020 Montgomery Bowl, 2021 Hawaii Bowl, 2022 First Responders Bowl and 2023 Liberty Bowl.

Pope is the second offseason hire for Tech and Key. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously confirmed the hiring of former Duke assistant Jess Simpson.