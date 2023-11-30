Georgia Tech coordinator a candidate to become Middle Tennessee head coach

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is a candidate to become the head coach at Middle Tennessee, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Faulkner, 42, helped orchestrate a major offensive turnaround for the Yellow Jackets in 2023. Tech has scored 14 more points per game this season compared with 2022, has the ACC’s top rushing offense at 197.1 yards per game and the league’s fifth-best total offense at 429.1 yards per contest.

“I think I’m the luckiest man in the world. Being from the state of Georgia, this is where I want to be,” Faulkner said after a Jackets practice in March. “I don’t want to be anywhere else.”