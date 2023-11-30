Georgia Tech coordinator a candidate to become Middle Tennessee head coach

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is a candidate to become the head coach at Middle Tennessee, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Thursday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Faulkner, 42, helped orchestrate a major offensive turnaround for the Yellow Jackets in 2023. Tech has scored 14 more points per game this season compared with 2022, has the ACC’s top rushing offense at 197.1 yards per game and the league’s fifth-best total offense at 429.1 yards per contest.
“I think I’m the luckiest man in the world. Being from the state of Georgia, this is where I want to be,” Faulkner said after a Jackets practice in March. “I don’t want to be anywhere else.”
A former Parkview High and Valdosta State quarterback, Faulkner joined Brent Key’s staff earlier this year after three seasons as a quality-control and quarterbacks coach at Georgia. Faulkner was the Middle Tennessee offensive coordinator from 2011-15.
Faulkner signed a two-year contract with Tech and is being paid $750,000 annually.
Tech’s offense under the direction of Faulkner, and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke, scored 48 touchdowns this season, more than twice the total from the ‘22 squad. Quarterback Haynes King has thrown for more than 2,700 yards, King and running back Jamal Haynes have totaled 1,579 yards rushing and 12 different players have caught a touchdown pass.
Middle Tennessee fired Rick Stockstill on Monday. Stockstill coached the Blue Raiders for 18 years.
