For Georgia Tech fans, slight consolation in Georgia’s championship

However faint the consolation, the loss for the Horned Frogs kept intact one claim that the Yellow Jackets and their fans can still make. Tech remains the last team to win a national championship after beginning the season unranked, having won its shared title in 1990 after having started the season out of the Top 25. TCU, which did not receive a single vote in the preseason poll, was seeking to follow the Jackets’ path Monday night. (The Horned Frogs were 5-7 in 2021, including 3-6 in the Big 12, and were picked to finish seventh in the conference.)

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

Before the 1990 season, Tech was not ranked after finishing the 1989 season with a 7-4 record but went on to finish No. 1 in the coaches poll with an 11-0-1 record.