Five things learned from Georgia Tech’s blowout of South Carolina State

Georgia Tech eased its way to a 48-13 victory over visiting South Carolina State on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) totaled 578 yards of offense and, although they didn’t play the cleanest game possible, gave themselves some momentum heading into their first road trip of the season next weekend. Tech travels to play No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here are five things we learned from Tech’s first win of the young season:

Running back depth becoming a strength

Key said throughout August that Tech would go running-back-by-committee in 2023. His words have proved prophetic through two games, and especially after Saturday’s blowout of S.C. State.

Jamal Haynes, who converted from wide receiver to tailback only a few weeks ago, finished with 113 yards on the ground, including a 67-yard jaunt. Trey Cooley, who scored twice in the opener, finished his day with 93 yards (although he did fumble a sure score away into the end zone). Veteran Dontae Smith, the opening-game starter, didn’t even make an appearance until the second quarter.

Haynes also had a 31-yard kickoff return, and Cooley caught a swing pass that went 55 yards for a score in the third quarter.

A sophomore from Grayson High, Haynes has made a case for himself to be the No. 1 back moving forward, even if he is one of three in the mix.

“I’m always supportive of my backs, always supportive of any of my backs that get in the game because we have full confidence that they can get the job done,” Haynes said.

Hail the King

Tech’s decision to roll with Haynes King at quarterback appears to be the correct one through seven quarters.

King is 40-of-61 passing for 603 yards and seven touchdowns, and an interception on a batted ball, in his first two games with Tech. A transfer from Texas A&M, King won a quarterback competition in preseason camp and is off to a wonderful start for the Jackets.

The sophomore had seven touchdown passes all last season in six games with the Aggies.

“It starts every rep. It doesn’t matter if you’re going against the scout team or your own defense when we go good on good,” King said of his start to the season. “Throwing the ball, even on routes on air, you got to simulate tight coverage. If you simulate tight coverage every rep, when it is tight coverage, you will be able to make that throw. It’s just execution. The more experience you have with everybody, the more reps you get, the better we’re gonna be.”

King, who gave way to backup Zach Pyron to start the fourth quarter, completed touchdown passes of 3, 40, 8 and 55 yards Saturday.

As a team, the Jackets completed only 10 touchdown throws in all of 2022.

Kicker concerns

Tech is now 2-of-5 on field-goal attempts this season and made a change at the kicker position during Saturday’s win.

Gavin Stewart, a junior, missed his third consecutive attempt to begin the season when his 47-yarder sailed wide in the second quarter. Aidan Birr, a freshman from Texas, came out and made a 30-yard kick in the third quarter for the first make of his career.

Birr added a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

“Just let (Stewart) sit back and see it a little bit, calm himself down some. He was still booting it through the end zone (on kickoffs),” Tech coach Brent Key said of the kicker switch. “But made the change at halftime to give Aidan an opportunity. Aidan’s got a strong leg and bright future. Good opportunity for him to get out there and see what he can do.”

Georgia Tech 48, South Carolina State 13

The Athens-to-Atlanta connection

Tech’s willingness to take transfers from the school to the northeast continues to make dividends.

Tight end Brett Seither caught a touchdown pass Saturday, his second in as many games, and wide receiver Dominick Blaylock hauled in a TD reception as well. Both Seither and Blaylock were in red and black in 2022 playing for the national champions at Georgia.

Blaylock finished with four catches for 46 yards and totaled 42 yards as Tech’s main punt returner.

“They’re Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets,” Key said emphatically about the two transfers.

Key wants more HBCU matchups

After Saturday’s victory, Tech coach Brent Key said he wants to, and plans to, play more historically Black colleges and universities in the future.

South Carolina State, an HBCU out of the MEAC, received $400,000 from Tech for agreeing to play Saturday’s game.

“It’s outstanding. It’s something we want to continue to do moving forward,” Key said. “We want to be able to play HBCUs every year here in Atlanta. I think it’s great for the promotion of the game, for the promotion of the schools. Give those guys an opportunity to play on the big stage, give our guys the opportunity to understand what it’s about and the history behind it. It’s something that we believe in here. It’s something that we’ll continue to do and look forward to the upcoming games.”