Georgia Tech trounces South Carolina State for season’s first win

Georgia Tech handled its business Saturday against an overmatched and outmanned South Carolina State team, winning 48-13 inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) racked up 578 yards of total offense in a tune-up before having to travel to No. 20 Ole Miss. Tech quarterback Haynes King completed 12 of his first 13 throws and finished 21-for-29 passing for 290 yards and four touchdown throws.

Running backs Jamal Haynes and Trey Cooley had big days as well. Haynes gained 113 yards on the ground on nine carries, and Cooley finished with 93 yards on 10 totes. Each scored a rushing touchdown.

Tech hits the road for the first time this season Saturday when it plays at Ole Miss (1-0) at 7:30 p.m.

After a two-hour-and-23-minute delay because of inclement weather, Saturday’s game kicked off just before 3:30 p.m. Two plays later, Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard jumped up and picked off a pass he returned to the S.C. State 15.

Haynes, who got the start at running back, then scored his first career rushing touchdown, going in from the 4 to make the score 7-0 Jackets 2-1/2 minutes into the game.

Tech’s next score came courtesy of Dominick Blaylock. The Georgia transfer caught a 3-yard toss from King at the 8:22 mark, capping a seven-play, 60-yard drive, for his first score as a Jacket.

Midway through the second quarter King connected with Eric Singleton Jr. on a 40-yard deep ball down the left side of the field for a touchdown. That put Tech up 21-0 with 8:30 left in the half.

Tech looked in position to add to that lead before halftime, but Gavin Stewart missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt, his third miss in as many tries this season, and the Bulldogs took advantage. Kacy Fields’ 1-yard run completed an 8-yard drive over 70 yards and got S.C. State on the board.

Jaylon King blocked the extra-point attempt, allowing the Jackets to lead 21-6 with 34 seconds on the clock.

That turned out to be too much time for the Jackets.

Haynes broke the next play from scrimmage for a 67-yard run down to the 8. Haynes King found tight end Brett Seither on a touchdown pass from there, giving the Jackets a 28-6 lead.

Georgia Tech 48, South Carolina State 13

King and the Jackets wasted little time getting back to work in the second half. The third quarter’s first play from scrimmage was a swing pass to Cooley which went for a 55-yard touchdown, making the score 35-6 only 12 seconds into the quarter.

After an Andre Washington rushing touchdown from the 1 got the Bulldogs back within 35-13, Tech answered with a 30-yard field goal from Aidan Birr with 9:22 left in the period. Cooley would score again, this time on a 15-yard run before the end of the third quarter, making the score 45-13.

Birr added a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that provided the final margin.

Notes

· Tech’s 578 yards of total offense was its most since earning 570 yards on Oct. 23, 2021 at Virginia.

· Dontae Smith (1,209) moved into 40th on Tech’s career rushing list. Rodney Lee (1,250) is 39th.

· Wide receiver Chase Lane and defensive end Eddie Kelly each left Saturday’s game with apparent injuries and did not return.

· King’s blocked point after touchdown was the first for Tech since D’Quan Douse did so Nov. 5 against Virginia Tech.

· Kennard’s interception in the first quarter was the first of his career.

· Tech is now 2-0 all-time vs. South Carolina State.

· The Jackets broke a nine-game losing streak to teams from South Carolina.

· Saturday’s victory was the 750th in program history for Tech.

· Attendance was announced as 31,452.