ESPN ‘College GameDay’ to be at Georgia Tech’s 2024 opener in Ireland

ESPN announced Saturday that its “College GameDay” show will broadcast live from Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Georgia Tech’s 2024 season opener against Florida State at Aviva Stadium on Aug. 24.

“College GameDay’s” trip overseas marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States.

“We couldn’t be more excited that “College Gameday” will make its first-ever international trip for our 2024 season opener in Ireland,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a release. “The presence of “College Gameday” is a great opportunity to showcase the Institute, our football program and the direction of the Yellow Jackets under (coach) Brent Key.”