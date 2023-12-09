ESPN ‘College GameDay’ to be at Georgia Tech’s 2024 opener in Ireland

ESPN announced Saturday that its “College GameDay” show will broadcast live from Dublin, Ireland, ahead of Georgia Tech’s 2024 season opener against Florida State at Aviva Stadium on Aug. 24.
“College GameDay’s” trip overseas marks the first time that college football’s premier pregame show is originating from outside the United States.
“We couldn’t be more excited that “College Gameday” will make its first-ever international trip for our 2024 season opener in Ireland,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a release. “The presence of “College Gameday” is a great opportunity to showcase the Institute, our football program and the direction of the Yellow Jackets under (coach) Brent Key.”
The Yellow Jackets are 6-6 and scheduled to play in the Dec. 22 Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, against Central Florida. Florida State is 13-0, the reigning ACC champions and scheduled to play Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
Tech and Florida State have played 29 times in a series that dates to 1903, but only seven of those matchups have come since 2008.
The Jackets are 0-6 all-time when “GameDay” has been present for a broadcast preceding one of their games: in 2019 (at Clemson), twice in 2006 (at Tech and at Clemson), 2001 (at Florida State), 2000 (at Virginia Tech) and 1998 (at Tech).
A kickoff time and TV network delegation has yet to be announced for the Tech-FSU matchup.
