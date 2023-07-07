Who is the Grant in Tech’s Historic Grant Field?

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago
A change could be coming to the name around Georgia Tech’s football facility.

Georgia Tech has been in discussions regarding the potential sale of naming rights to the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

The stadium was known as Grant Field for many years after was built in 1913. It remained that way until 1988 when the name of Bobby Dodd was added in honor of the legendary coach. Dodd compiled a 165-64-8 record from 1945-66. He served as Tech’s director of athletics from 1951-76 and then worked as a consultant for the alumni association until his death in 1988 following a 57-year association with the school.

According to Georgia Tech, the name change was the first for the facility since it was named Hugh Inman Grant Field in 1914 after a gift from John W. Grant, a member of the school’s Board of Trustees. The Grant family gave the initial $15,000 used in 1913 to build the first permanent concrete stands on the west side of the field. In gratitude for the gift, trustees named the field Hugh Inman Grant Field in memory of Grant’s deceased son.

