Here’s a look at Georgia Tech’s signees on the first day of the national signing period:
Starting off strong 💪— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 20, 2023
First big addition 🖋️ @Keylan301 pic.twitter.com/wRct5QZn3k
Locked in 🔐— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 20, 2023
Welcome home, @RiggsJameson! pic.twitter.com/rb1sNDatzn
The state of Georgia's all-time leading passer is HOME 🏠— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 20, 2023
✍️ @PhiloAaron pic.twitter.com/f34R8Jdoi7
Pen to paper ✍️— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 20, 2023
Welcome to the family, @Dpprince_15! pic.twitter.com/ylJlhUqYls
About the Author