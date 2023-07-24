Who will start at quarterback for Georgia Tech in 2023?

This is the second in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster continuing with a look at Yellow Jacket quarterbacks. Players report for preseason practice July 31, and the first practice is Aug. 1.

The biggest question facing Georgia Tech heading into preseason practice, a question that may linger even after the season begins, involves the team’s most important position -- who will start at quarterback?

Explore Toughness a defining trait in Georgia Tech quarterback derby

Three candidates bring a high level of experience to the position, and those players (on paper at least) appear to have a leg up on the competition ahead of the season-opener Sept. 1 against Louisville.

Here’s a quick look at those three players:

- Zach Pyron: Played in three games (starting two) during the 2022 season. Named ACC co-rookie of the week after leading the Jackets back from a 27-16 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Virginia Tech on the road.

In those three games, Pyron completed 49 of 82 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran 35 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Returning to action after suffering a broken clavicle last November.

- Haynes King: Earned the starting job prior to both the 2021 and 2022 seasons for Texas A&M but suffered a season-ending leg injury in the second game of the 2021 season and was benched after two starts in 2022. In the 2022 season, he played in six games, completing 104 of 187 passes (55.6%) for 1,220 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

In a near-upset of Alabama last season, King threw for 253 yards and two scores. In a season-opening win over Sam Houston State, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder threw for 364 yards and three scores.

“He’s going to have to compete for the job,” John King, Haynes’ father, said to the AJC in January. “They’re going to play the best one. That’s all we needed to hear.”

- Zach Gibson: The former Johns Creek High player spent three seasons at Akron and played six games for the Yellow Jackets in 2022. He went 13 of 18 for 174 yards in Tech’s 21-17 win at North Carolina.

Gibson’s 2021 season at Akron was the best of his career when completed 109 of 157 passes (69.4%) for 1,262 yards, with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Behind that trio sits Creekview High graduate Brody Rhodes, who has not seen the field in two seasons at Tech, and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School graduate Aidan Semo, who redshirted in 2022.

Tech’s quarterbacks will be working with position coach Chris Weinke for a second season in a row. The 2000 Heisman Trophy winner will also be serving as the team’s co-offensive coordinator along with Buster Faulkner, who was hired as offensive coordinator last December.

Preview series

Part 1 -- Gavin Stewart heads special teams unit