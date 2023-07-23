Gavin Stewart leads Georgia Tech’s special teams

This is the first in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster starting with the Yellow Jackets’ special teams unit.

Any discussion of Tech special teams should begin with Gavin Stewart.

A junior from Savannah, Stewart made 12 of 13 field goal attempts in 2022 and went 13-for-14 on extra points. Stewart is now 14-for-17 for his career and will be a weapon for Tech when the Yellow Jackets near the red zone.

In the punting game, David Shanahan is back after an impressive season that saw him finish fourth in the ACC and 35th nationally at 43.5 yards per punt. The junior from Ireland has 134 career punts under his belt and should remain the team’s starter as long as he stays consistent.

Shanahan and Stewart will both be under the direction of Tech’s new special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield who has held the same role previously at FBS programs Florida International, Virginia, UTSA and Western Kentucky.

Brumfield’s first order of business will be to find someone to return kicks. Kickoff returner Hassan Hall graduated and punt returner Nate McCollum transferred to North Carolina.

One option could be Georgia transfer Dominick Blaylock who fielded 14 punts and totaled 128 yards for the Bulldogs in 2019.

Tech players report for preseason practice July 31, and the first practice is Aug. 1.