Georgia Tech upsets No. 13 North Carolina on the road

After a week that included a disappointing defeat and then the loss of his top two quarterbacks, Brent Key’s interim coaching tenure added a most significant result.
Taking the field as 21-point underdogs, the Yellow Jackets authored a stunner, taking down No. 13 North Carolina 21-17 at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. Hounding Tar Heels quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate Drake Maye into arguably his poorest game of the season, holding him to 16-for-30 passing for 202 yards and one interception. Maye entered the game leading FBS in touchdown passes (34) and total offense (341.2 yards per game) and second in passing yards per game (341.2 yards per game).
Among the big plays of the game was a third-quarter interception deep in Tech’s end by safety LaMiles Brooks, which ended Maye’s streak of 195 consecutive throws without an interception.
It gave the Jackets the ball on their 19-yard line with 1:15 to play in the third quarter trailing 17-14. With a chance to go ahead, the Jackets went the distance, boosted by a 40-yard end-around run by wide receiver Malachi Carter. When running back Hassan Hall punched the ball in on a third-and-goal from the UNC 6-yard line to take a 20-17 lead (increased to 21-17 by kicker Gavin Stewart’s point-after try) with 11:08 left in the fourth quarter, a Kenan Stadium crowd that has enjoyed a historically successful season fell muted.
A team whose coach had been fired, had lost three of its past four games and was starting its No. 3 quarterback was threatening to leave a stain on the season.
The Tar Heels had two more drives to take back the lead, familiar ground for a team that had won an FBS-leading six games with second-half comebacks. But the Tar Heels went three-and-out on their first possession and punted. Getting the ball back with 9:03 to play on their 23-yard line, the Tar Heels drove to the Tech 19-yard line, where coach Mack Brown elected to go for it and put the game in the hands of Maye, the nation’s leader in touchdown passes and total offense going into the season.
Maye appeared to have delivered once again when he lofted an on-target pass to wide receiver Josh Downs in the end zone. But Downs, a North Gwinnett High grad, could not hold onto the ball, giving the ball back to the Jackets with 4:10 to play.
The Jackets, who entered the game ranked 114th in FBS in total offense, were able to bleed out the final minutes. Hall picked up a critical first down by sliding through the UNC defense to convert a third-and-9 with a 9-yard gain.
Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) has now defeated two ranked teams on the road when underdogs by 20-plus points following the team’s 26-21 win at then-No. 24 Pitt in Key’s first game as interim coach following the firing of coach Geoff Collins.
North Carolina (9-2 6-1) saw its six-game win streak come to an end.
