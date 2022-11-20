Georgia Tech upsets No. 13 North Carolina on the road

The Tar Heels had two more drives to take back the lead, familiar ground for a team that had won an FBS-leading six games with second-half comebacks. But the Tar Heels went three-and-out on their first possession and punted. Getting the ball back with 9:03 to play on their 23-yard line, the Tar Heels drove to the Tech 19-yard line, where coach Mack Brown elected to go for it and put the game in the hands of Maye, the nation’s leader in touchdown passes and total offense going into the season.

Maye appeared to have delivered once again when he lofted an on-target pass to wide receiver Josh Downs in the end zone. But Downs, a North Gwinnett High grad, could not hold onto the ball, giving the ball back to the Jackets with 4:10 to play.

Georgia Tech 21, North Carolina 17

The Jackets, who entered the game ranked 114th in FBS in total offense, were able to bleed out the final minutes. Hall picked up a critical first down by sliding through the UNC defense to convert a third-and-9 with a 9-yard gain.

Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) has now defeated two ranked teams on the road when underdogs by 20-plus points following the team’s 26-21 win at then-No. 24 Pitt in Key’s first game as interim coach following the firing of coach Geoff Collins.

North Carolina (9-2 6-1) saw its six-game win streak come to an end.