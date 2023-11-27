Vote: Who will win the SEC Championship Game?

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

We’ve known that Georgia and Alabama would meet for the SEC Championship for several weeks.

It’s game week now.

With rivalry games out of the way - Georgia beat Georgia Tech and Alabama beat Auburn - we can fully turn our attention to the big game on Saturday. The pre-game talk began Sunday night with coaches Kirby Smart and Nick Saban addressing the game in earnest. Players and coaches will speak throughout the week.

Let’s hear from you.

Who do you think will win the game? Vote below.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

