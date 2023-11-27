Share your SEC Championship Game photos

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Have you been to a recent, or not-so-recent, SEC Championship Game? Haven’t gone to the game, but held a viewing party? Do you go all out in support of your team?

Do you have photos you would like to share?

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution would like to showcase your photos and your team spirit. It doesn’t have to be just Georgia and Alabama.

Send your photos with your name to sportstips@ajc.com. We’ll post the photos in a gallery and continue to update as we get more throughout the week.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

