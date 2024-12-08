Georgia football moves to No. 2 in CFP ranking, will rest up for Sugar Bowl

In the first year of the 12-team playoff format, the five highest-ranked conference champions become automatic qualifiers. Georgia went in as SEC champion, No. 1 Oregon (13-0) as Big Ten champ, Boise State (12-1) as Mountain West champ, Arizona State (11-2) as Big 12 champ and Clemson (10-3) as champion of the ACC.

Clemson’s dramatic last-second, 34-31 win over then-No. 8 SMU in the ACC title game in Charlotte became the most complicated issue to resolve. Keeping in the Mustangs meant ousting Alabama, which was the highest-ranked at-large team a week ago. The Crimson Tide finished 9-3 under first-year coach Kalen DeBoer.

Now an analyst for ESPN, retired coach Nick Saban had a big problem with his former team getting left out.

“My question is 15th-ranked strength of schedule (Alabama) versus 60th-ranked strength of schedule (SMU),” Saban said during the live broadcast. “That should have been taken into consideration before they ever played in the championship game. So maybe they should’ve been ranked 12 and if they win the game, they get in and if they lose the game Clemson gets in. But it wasn’t that way and (Alabama) gets penalized.”

Texas (11-2), which lost to Georgia 22-19 in overtime in the SEC title game Saturday night, dropped just one spot to No. 3 and goes into the playoff as the highest-ranked, at-large team. The Longhorns were seeded fifth and will play host to Clemson in a first-round game in Austin.

2024 CFP final rankings

1. Oregon (13-0) -- Big Ten champ & No. 1 seed will face Ohio State-Tennessee winner in Rose Bowl

2. Georgia (11-2) -- SEC champ & No. 2 seed will face Indiana-Notre Dame winner in Sugar Bowl

3. Texas (11-2) -- SEC runner-up is seeded No. 5 and hosts Clemson in first round

4. Penn State (11-2) -- Big Ten runner-up is 6 seed and will host SMU in first round

5. Notre Dame (11-1) -- Independent will be No. 7 seed and host Indiana

6. Ohio State (10-2) -- Gets last spot as home host as No. 8 seed

7. Tennessee (10-2) -- Traveling to Columbus, Ohio, as No. 9 seed

8. Indiana (11-1) -- As No. 10 seed, will meet Irish in South Bend

9. Boise State (12-1) -- Mountain West champions are No. 3 seed in Fiesta Bowl

10. SMU (11-2) -- ACC runner-up edges out Alabama for last spot

11. Alabama (9-3) -- Misses playoff for third time since 2019

12. Arizona State (11-2) -- Big 12 champions are No. 4 seed in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

13. Miami (10-2) -- Late losses leave Hurricanes on outside looking in

14. Ole Miss (9-3) -- Rebels squeezed out of first-ever playoff berth

15. South Carolina (9-3) -- One of SEC’s hottest teams

16. Clemson (10-3) -- ACC Champions are the No. 12 seed

17. BYU (10-2 )

18. Iowa State (10-3)

19. Missouri (9-3)

20. Illinois (9-3)

21. Syracuse (9-3)

22. Army (11-1)

23. Colorado (9-3)

24. UNLV (10-3)

25. Memphis (10-2)