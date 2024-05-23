Rams GM on Stetson Bennett: ‘He took advantage of that year away from the game’

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round (No. 128 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

“You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing (national championship), and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ "

Georgia then went 15-0 and won another national championship as Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“And when you come back, it’s really win it again or you failed,” Snead said. “And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit.”

Bennett entered training camp last season looking to win the back-up job behind former Georgia star Matthew Stafford. Bennett finished 32-of-62 passing for 347 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions over the course of three exhibition games. He earned a spot on the 53-man roster.

Bennett’s time with the Rams last season proved short-lived, however, as he was placed on the NFL/reserve on Sept. 13 and did not appear in any games last season. Neither Bennett nor Rams coach Sean McVay has ever elaborated on what led the franchise to make that move.

The Rams added veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as Stafford’s designated backup ahead of the 2024 season.

Bennett is back practicing with the team, and Snead sounded confident the former Georgia QB is headed in the right direction.

“Looking back, for sure, I think our ecosystem was going to be very good for him and we had a plan for him, whichever direction it went,” Snead said in the interview with WRBL. “So there was a luxury that we had. And we had gone through it the year before where we had won a Super Bowl and it really started when we lost our first one but we were an exhausted building so there was an element of understanding the toll it takes to put a team, to do your part.”

Snead sounds hopeful that all Bennett needed was time away from the football grind.

“The responsibility of the QB, and in our sake, we saw what taking a break, giving some guys a break from the game to get refreshed,” Snead said, “I call it, to get bored and fall back in love with the game you grew up playing in the backyard.”

Bennett returned to Georgia in November where he was recognized during a game against Ole Miss. He was recognized Bennett for winning the Burlsworth Trophy in 2022, which is awarded to the nation’s top walk-on.