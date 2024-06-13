Charlie Condon becomes first Georgia Bulldogs player to win Dick Howser Trophy

He could become only the third player in Division I history to lead the country in batting average and home runs in the same season.

“This is a very prestigious award, and it’s been fun being around the people associated with the Dick Howser Trophy and the Howser family,” Condon said. “It meant a lot to be up for the award and now also to win it. I’ve said before it’s an individual recognition, but it comes from a big support staff including family, teammates and coaches from Georgia and a loving group in Athens. I’m honored to bring the award back to represent the University of Georgia.”

Condon will receive the Dick Howser Trophy during a news conference Friday morning at Charles Schwab Stadium.

The other finalists were second baseman Travis Bazzana (Oregon State), pitcher Chase Burns (Wake Forest), first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone (Florida) and pitcher Hagen Smith (Arkansas).

A 6-foot-6, 216-pound native of Marietta, Condon leads the NCAA in batting (.443), home runs (37), slugging percentage (1.009), total bases (233) and OPS (1.565). The 2024 SEC Player of the Year, he ranked third nationally in on-base percentage (.566) and posted a team-high 57 walks, including 28 intentional walks. He had seven multi-home run games and homered in eight consecutive contests from April 26-May 9, one shy of the NCAA record.

Condon made starts at third base, first base and all three outfield positions for the Bulldogs, who finished 43-17.

The Dick Howser Trophy is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager who died of brain cancer in 1987.

The trophy is regarded as baseball’s most prestigious award and the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage.