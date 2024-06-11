Time, TV announced for Georgia-UMass game in November

The SEC announced the game time for Georgia’s Nov. 23 game against Massachusetts, as the Bulldogs and Minutemen will start at 12:45 p.m. SEC Network will broadcast the game.
The game against UMass will be Georgia’s penultimate home game of the season, with the Nov. 29 game against Georgia Tech coming the week after.
Georgia last played UMass in 2018, with Georgia winning 66-27.
The SEC also announced game windows for Georgia’s five remaining games. All of those games will be flexed, meaning they will be broadcast either in the afternoon window (3:30-4:30 p.m.) or the evening window (6-8 p.m.). Those games are at home against Auburn on Oct. 5, at home against Mississippi State on Oct. 12, at Texas on Oct. 19, at Ole Miss on Nov. 9 and at home against Tennessee on Nov. 16.
Georgia’s game times against Clemson (Aug. 31), Tennessee Tech (Sept. 7), Kentucky (Sept. 14), Alabama (Sept. 28), Florida (Nov. 2) and Tech previously were announced. Georgia will have three games that air in the early window, as the Clemson game starts at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The home opener against Tennessee Tech is set for 2 p.m.
