Time, TV announced for Georgia-UMass game in November

The SEC announced the game time for Georgia’s Nov. 23 game against Massachusetts, as the Bulldogs and Minutemen will start at 12:45 p.m. SEC Network will broadcast the game.

The game against UMass will be Georgia’s penultimate home game of the season, with the Nov. 29 game against Georgia Tech coming the week after.

Georgia last played UMass in 2018, with Georgia winning 66-27.