Kenny Leon among Atlanta nominees at this year’s Tony Awards

“We are immensely proud of the achievements of our distinguished alumnus, Kenny Leon, and his significant contributions to the arts and theater industry,” said Charlene Gilbert, Clark Atlanta’s provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, in a statement. “Mr. Leon’s exceptional career is a testament to creative excellence and an inspiration for all of our students who aspire to a career in the arts.”

In 2020, Leon was nominated for best director of a play for “A Soldier’s Play,” which won the Tony for best revival of a play.

“Purlie Victorious” is nominated for six Tony Awards at this year’s ceremony. It joins “Water for Elephants,” which premiered at the Alliance Theatre last June. The musical, based on Sara Gruen’s 2006 bestselling novel, received seven nominations. The story centers on a man who finds a new home with a traveling circus during the Great Depression. Directed by Jessica Stone, the musical stars Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla.

Ariana DeBose will return to host Sunday’s Tony Awards. The Oscar-winning actress, who’s hosted the previous two years, will produce and choreograph the opening number. “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Stereophonic” are the plays leading the pack, each being nominated for 13 awards. The former is loosely inspired by the life of singer Alicia Keys (who composed the play’s music), and the latter, with music written by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the creation of a rock band’s album in the 1970s.

Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and Jennifer Hudson are among the show’s presenters.

IF YOU WATCH

77th Tony Awards

8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, on CBS. Will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.