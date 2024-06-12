Georgia basketball will play host to Notre Dame in December

Georgia will play host to Notre Dame in December as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
The Bulldogs will face the Fighting Irish on Dec. 3 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game is one of 15 between the conferences this season. Nine will be played Dec. 3, and the other six the following day.
Georgia is 2-2 all-time against the Irish. The Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame 77-62 on Dec. 18, 2022, in coach Mike White’s first season at UGA. That game was part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena. Georgia also defeated Notre Dame during the 2011-12 season after losing the first two games in the series during the 1993-94 and 2010-11 seasons.
The other Dec. 3 contests of the SEC/ACC Challenge are Arkansas at Miami; California at Missouri; Florida State at LSU; Georgia Tech at Oklahoma; Kentucky at Clemson; Ole Miss at Louisville; South Carolina at Boston College; Syracuse at Tennessee; and Wake Forest at Texas. The Dec. 4 games are Alabama at North Carolina; Auburn at Duke; Pitt at Mississippi State; Texas at N.C. State; Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech; and Virginia at Florida.
Three games on the Bulldogs’ 2024-25 schedule are now set. In addition to hosting Notre Dame, Georgia will face Marquette and St. John’s on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, respectively, at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in The Bahamas.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak