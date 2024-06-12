Georgia basketball will play host to Notre Dame in December

Georgia will play host to Notre Dame in December as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

The Bulldogs will face the Fighting Irish on Dec. 3 at Stegeman Coliseum. The game is one of 15 between the conferences this season. Nine will be played Dec. 3, and the other six the following day.

Georgia is 2-2 all-time against the Irish. The Bulldogs defeated Notre Dame 77-62 on Dec. 18, 2022, in coach Mike White’s first season at UGA. That game was part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena. Georgia also defeated Notre Dame during the 2011-12 season after losing the first two games in the series during the 1993-94 and 2010-11 seasons.