Mondon and Etienne are viewed as probable starters at their respective positions. If Mondon does not play, Raylen Wilson would slide into his spot, with Jalon Walker also playing more snaps.

As for the injuries, Georgia is expected to have Warren Brinson and Jared Wilson fully ready for the opener against Clemson. Both were dealing with Achilles injuries during fall camp. Wilson is in line to make his first career start at center while Brinson is expected to start on the defensive line.

“Warren looks good. He didn’t get the luxury of going through camp,” Smart said. “But he also has had four camps in his time at Georgia.”

Georgia will be a bit thinner on the defensive line, with Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod both expected to miss the opener. While neither was going to start, it does put more on the shoulders of Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse and Christen Miller on the interior defensive line.

The Bulldogs are also likely to be without running back Roderick Robinson, who is dealing with a toe injury. Smart added that Robinson did have surgery on his toe. Smart did not offer a time frame on when Robinson might return.

With Robinson out and Etienne possibly suspended, Georgia’s running back room would likely turn to Branson Robinson, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones. Robinson is over a year removed from a patellar tendon injury that caused him to miss the entire 2023 season.

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has been dealing with a hamstring injury but he is expected to be ready for the opener.

“Colbie has been great. Ever since the scrimmage he’s been able to run and been full go,” Smart said.

Frazier is a freshman who has earned strong reviews throughout fall camp. Jones meanwhile should be seen as a third-down/pass-catching option for Georgia. Smart has routinely praised Jones for his leadership in August.

Saturday’s game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for noon (broadcast on ABC).

Georgia football injury report for Week 1 game against Clemson