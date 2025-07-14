Will Muschamp not listed on Georgia football 2025 coaching staff

Will Muschamp has been a key piece of the Georgia coaching staff since the 2021 season.
But according to the updated Georgia media guide for the 2025 season, it seems Muschamp will not be with the program.
Muschamp was not listed in the media guide after serving as an analyst last season for the Bulldogs. He also worked as a special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator during his time on staff at Georgia.
When asked this spring about Muschamp’s status with the program, head coach Kirby Smart said a decision on his role would be made at a later date.
Muschamp’s son, Whit Muschamp, is a redshirt freshman at Vanderbilt. Part of the reason Muschamp took a less involved role with last season’s team was in part to spend more time with his family. Muschamp worked with the team during game weeks last season but was not present on game days until the SEC Championship Game against Texas.
Prior to the 2024 season, Smart hired Donte Williams to coach cornerbacks and Travaris Robinson to be the team’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator. Both are back at Georgia for the 2025 season.
Georgia promoted analyst Andrew Thacker to nickels/stars coach this offseason.
Prior to his time at Georgia, Muschamp was the head coach at South Carolina and Florida. He also worked as the defensive coordinator at Auburn, LSU and Texas. Muschamp played safety at Georgia from 1991 through 1994.
Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday, where he will likely provide further clarity on Muschamp and why he no longer seems to be on Georgia’s staff.
