Kirby Smart clarifies status of Muschamp, shoots down Saban return to coaching

“Yeah, Will’s still going to be with us and helping us in some capacity,” Smart said. “That didn’t come from me. So he’ll be doing some stuff with us.”

Smart did not clarify what Muschamp would be doing with Georgia. In his previous time at Georgia, Muschamp worked as the special-teams coordinator, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Muschamp arrived at Georgia before the 2021 season after serving as the head coach at South Carolina. Other stops he made during his coaching career include Florida, LSU, Auburn and Texas.

Muschamp took a smaller role with Georgia last season in part to spend more time with his family. Muschamp’s son, Whit, is a redshirt freshman quarterback at Vanderbilt. Will Muschamp was spotted in attendance regularly for those games last season.

Smart did joke that he was planning to tease reporters with the fact that Nick Saban was going to occupy Will Muschamp’s role. ESPN’s Greg McElroy shared Monday that some could see Saban returning to coaching.

Smart disagreed with that assessment.

“Considering y’all reported erroneously that Will was leaving, I was going to fill you in that Nick was taking his spot,” Smart said. “That’s not happening. I don’t think Nick’s coming back. I think he’s too happy where he is.”

Smart added that he still speaks regularly to Saban but that the former Alabama head coach would be overqualified for any opening Georgia might have.

Georgia does bring back all 10 on-field assistants from last season. Donte Williams will be the team’s cornerbacks coach, while Travaris Robinson will coach the safeties and serve as co-defensive coordinator. Andrew Thacker was promoted this offseason to work with the Star position on Georgia’s defense.

Georgia defenders very much appreciate Muschamp being around, as he is one of the few coaches in college football who can go toe-to-toe with Smart.

“He’s a great coach,” linebacker CJ Allen said. “He’s a great person to be around. He’s been around for a long time. He’s seen a lot of great players. So he knows. So I think every time he’s talking, you listen.”

Cornerback Daylen Everette fondly remembers hanging out at Muschamp’s house when the senior cornerback was a young player at Georgia.

Georgia opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Marshall. Vanderbilt plays Charleston Southern that day.