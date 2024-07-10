Georgia’s Trevor Etienne has DUI case resolved

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne had his case on charges of DUI and reckless driving resolved Wednesday following an arrest earlier this year.

Charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed in a hearing. He pled no contest to a reckless-driving charge and guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and a window-tint violation.

Etienne received 12 months of probation. He also was fined $852 and a $45 per month supervision fee. He has to complete a substance-abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service and an alcohol risk reduction program. He also is subject to random drug and alcohol screenings.