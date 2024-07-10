Georgia’s Trevor Etienne has DUI case resolved

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne had his case on charges of DUI and reckless driving resolved Wednesday following an arrest earlier this year.
Charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed in a hearing. He pled no contest to a reckless-driving charge and guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and a window-tint violation.
Etienne received 12 months of probation. He also was fined $852 and a $45 per month supervision fee. He has to complete a substance-abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service and an alcohol risk reduction program. He also is subject to random drug and alcohol screenings.
Etienne was arrested and jailed overnight by Athens-Clarke County police March 24. The Bulldogs’ projected starting running back, a transfer from Florida, was released on bonds totaling $1,838.
“I’m pleased that the State recognized that the evidence in the case did not support at DUI, even for a person under 21, and agreed to dismiss the DUI charges,” Etienne’s attorney Kim Stephens told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Entering a no contest plea to reckless driving and admitting to a window tint violation and failure to maintain lane is a just and fair resolution to Mr. Etienne’s case.”
UGA Athletic Association policy dictates that athletes convicted of DUI serve a suspension of at least one game. In Etienne’s case, that would be Georgia’s season-opening contest against Clemson on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
