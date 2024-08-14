Reckless driving charges dismissed against Georgia’s Sacovie White

ATHENS – Reckless driving and another charge against Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White have been dismissed.

White, a freshman from Cartersville, was due to be arraigned in State Court on Thursday. However, Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General Will Fleenor filed a motion to dismiss on Aug. 6. Judge Charles Auslander III approved the motion the next day, according to court records.

“After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from downtown cameras, it is clear the State will not be able to prove Reckless Driving beyond a reasonable doubt,” Fleenor wrote. Fleenor dismissed a second citation “in the interest of justice.”