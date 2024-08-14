Reckless driving charges dismissed against Georgia’s Sacovie White

ATHENS – Reckless driving and another charge against Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White have been dismissed.
White, a freshman from Cartersville, was due to be arraigned in State Court on Thursday. However, Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General Will Fleenor filed a motion to dismiss on Aug. 6. Judge Charles Auslander III approved the motion the next day, according to court records.
“After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from downtown cameras, it is clear the State will not be able to prove Reckless Driving beyond a reasonable doubt,” Fleenor wrote. Fleenor dismissed a second citation “in the interest of justice.”
At 2:06 a.m. on May 18, an Athens-Clarke County police officer patrolling downtown Athens directed White to pull over his 2021 Dodge Charger for allegedly driving “at a high rate of speed” the wrong way down Clayton Street with a passenger hanging out of one window as downtown bars were closing. White received two citations, was transported to jail and his vehicle was towed.
White’s traffic encounter was one of nine this year in which a Georgia football player was apprehended for speeding, reckless driving or driving under the influence and the 26th since a player and athletic department employee were killed in an alcohol-related, high-speed crash while racing another UGA player on Jan. 15, 2023.
