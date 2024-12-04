Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Four-star Lee County prospect flips commitment from Georgia to FSU

Every year since 1985, the AJC highlights a group of high school football player superstars – follow along as we road tripped to meet this year’s Super 11.
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Four-star prospect and AJC Super 11 selection Ousmane Kromah flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida State on Wednesday.

Kromah first committed to Georgia in October. Auburn was also a finalist for the running back from Lee County.

Lee County standout Jeramiah McCloud, who was a flip target for the Bulldogs, stuck with his decision to sign with Florida. Going into the early signing period, there was the possibility that the Bulldogs could get two players from the Lee County program — but ends the day with zero.

Georgia signed four-star running back Bo Walker earlier in the day, meaning the cupboard won’t be bare at the position.

The Bulldogs signed three running backs in last year’s recruiting cycle, with Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips Jr. all making positive impacts as freshmen. Frazier is Georgia’s leading rusher this season.

Georgia also isn’t expected to lose any running backs off of its 2024 roster. Trevor Etienne, Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson all have eligibility remaining.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz

Credit: AP

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz

