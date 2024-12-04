Four-star prospect and AJC Super 11 selection Ousmane Kromah flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida State on Wednesday.

Kromah first committed to Georgia in October. Auburn was also a finalist for the running back from Lee County.

Lee County standout Jeramiah McCloud, who was a flip target for the Bulldogs, stuck with his decision to sign with Florida. Going into the early signing period, there was the possibility that the Bulldogs could get two players from the Lee County program — but ends the day with zero.