Georgia’s Justin Hill sinks jumper to beat Seminoles

Jabri Abdur-Rahim made a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-2 run that gave Georgia a 64-63 edge with 2:29 remaining. Florida State had held the lead since the 18-minute mark of the first half and had a 61-44 advantage with 7:53 to play in the game.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points to lead Georgia (4-3). Hill finished with 13 points and Abdur-Rahim had 12 points on four 3-pointers. RJ Melendez also scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Darin Green Jr. made four shots from long range and finished with 21 points for Florida State (4-2). De’Ante Green added 14 points and Baba Miller had nine on three 3s.

The game was the first between the teams since a 70-67 Bulldogs win on Dec. 1, 1981.

Georgia hosts Mercer on Friday.