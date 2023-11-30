Georgia’s Justin Hill sinks jumper to beat Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Hill (11) scored 13 points. File photo by Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Hill (11) scored 13 points. File photo by Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
50 minutes ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Justin Hill hit a jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining as Georgia rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Florida State 68-66 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

De’Ante Green split a pair of free throws for Florida State that tied the game at 66 with 27 seconds remaining. Hill began his move with about eight seconds to go following a Bulldogs timeout and then his pullup jumper hit nothing but net. Chandler Jackson’s desperation heave from beyond midcourt was off.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim made a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-2 run that gave Georgia a 64-63 edge with 2:29 remaining. Florida State had held the lead since the 18-minute mark of the first half and had a 61-44 advantage with 7:53 to play in the game.

Silas Demary Jr. scored 15 points to lead Georgia (4-3). Hill finished with 13 points and Abdur-Rahim had 12 points on four 3-pointers. RJ Melendez also scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Darin Green Jr. made four shots from long range and finished with 21 points for Florida State (4-2). De’Ante Green added 14 points and Baba Miller had nine on three 3s.

The game was the first between the teams since a 70-67 Bulldogs win on Dec. 1, 1981.

Georgia hosts Mercer on Friday.

About the Author

News services
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top