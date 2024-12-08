Georgia Tech women win again, dominate Mercer

Georgia Tech scored first and never looked back, pocketing a dominating 78-42 win at Mercer in Hawkins Arena on Sunday. For the second time this season, five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures helping Tech improve to 9-0.

Tech shot 56% in the opening 20 minutes to quickly gain control of the game, leading 43-14 at halftime. The Jackets wasted no time opening a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and broke open a 20-point lead in the second frame following back-to-back 3-pointers from Dani Carnegie. Limited to just four points in the second frame, Mercer was held to 24% shooting between the first two frames.

The second half was no different for the Jackets who stretched their lead to 40 off a pair of free throws from Chit-Chat Wright in the fourth quarter. Wright led all scorers in the final 20 minutes with nine points while adding for assists in the second half.