Breaking: Injured Georgia QB Carson Beck ‘pretty somber’ after MRI, Kirby Smart says
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech women win again, dominate Mercer

Georgia Tech Head Coach Nell Fortner speaks during a ACC women's basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech Head Coach Nell Fortner speaks during a ACC women's basketball media day, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
By
48 minutes ago

Georgia Tech scored first and never looked back, pocketing a dominating 78-42 win at Mercer in Hawkins Arena on Sunday. For the second time this season, five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures helping Tech improve to 9-0.

Tech shot 56% in the opening 20 minutes to quickly gain control of the game, leading 43-14 at halftime. The Jackets wasted no time opening a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and broke open a 20-point lead in the second frame following back-to-back 3-pointers from Dani Carnegie. Limited to just four points in the second frame, Mercer was held to 24% shooting between the first two frames.

The second half was no different for the Jackets who stretched their lead to 40 off a pair of free throws from Chit-Chat Wright in the fourth quarter. Wright led all scorers in the final 20 minutes with nine points while adding for assists in the second half.

Tech shot 45.6% and led the rebounding battle 46-29 paced by nine boards each from Zoesha Smith and Carnegie.

Kara Dunn led Tech with 14 points while Smith added 13 and Tonie Morgan finished with 11. Carnegie and Wright added 10 points apiece to account for Tech’s players in double-figures.

Ariana Bennett led Mercer with 12 points and Ashlee Locke tallied 10.

Tech returns home to host Louisiana Monroe at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech women remain unbeaten, rout FAMU
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Yellow Jackets make fifth straight NCAA volleyball tournament
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech moves to 8-0, knocks off Mississippi State
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s tough December begins with trips to No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 20 North Carolina
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech football headed to hometown of coach Brent Key for its bowl game2h ago
Georgia Tech crumbles late in loss at No. 20 North Carolina
Georgia Tech volleyball ousted from NCAA Tournament
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota