Georgia tight end Brock Bowers back in action, 26 days after surgery

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By
14 minutes ago
X

ATHENS — Twenty-six days after undergoing TightRope surgery on his left ankle, Georgia’s Brock Bowers started Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

That isn’t a record return-to-play for people who have undergone that cutting-edge procedure, but it’s definitely the quickest any Georgia Bulldogs player has made it back from that the surgery. And several have, going back to running back James Cook in 2021 and offensive tackle Amarius Mims this year.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Leave it to Bowers, the two-time All-American tight end, to set another Georgia record. Exactly four weeks since sustaining a high-ankle sprain after being tackled on the sideline following a run on a reverse against Vanderbilt, Bowers was back in action. Dr. Norman Waldrop III of the Andrews Sports Medicine group performed the TightRope procedure on Bowers in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 16. Bowers returned to the practice field this past week.

Bowers, the 2022 Jim Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in college football, is second in Georgia history in touchdown catches (24), fifth in receiving yards (2,391) and sixth in receptions (160). Despite missing the past two games, he leads the team with 41 catches for 567 yards and four TDs.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says battle against Hamas will continue2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION
Muslim bans, election lies, and mass deportations - welcome to Trump 2024

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship
4h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Fireworks may have caused blaze at Atlanta apartment, 2 arrested, cops say
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stetson Bennett on Georgia sideline for Ole Miss game
25m ago
It’s set: Georgia, Alabama clinch spots in SEC Championship
4h ago
Georgia Bulldogs make win over Wake harder than needed
21h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top