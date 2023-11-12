Georgia tight end Brock Bowers back in action, 26 days after surgery

That isn’t a record return-to-play for people who have undergone that cutting-edge procedure, but it’s definitely the quickest any Georgia Bulldogs player has made it back from that the surgery. And several have, going back to running back James Cook in 2021 and offensive tackle Amarius Mims this year.

Leave it to Bowers, the two-time All-American tight end, to set another Georgia record. Exactly four weeks since sustaining a high-ankle sprain after being tackled on the sideline following a run on a reverse against Vanderbilt, Bowers was back in action. Dr. Norman Waldrop III of the Andrews Sports Medicine group performed the TightRope procedure on Bowers in Birmingham, Alabama, on Oct. 16. Bowers returned to the practice field this past week.

Bowers, the 2022 Jim Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in college football, is second in Georgia history in touchdown catches (24), fifth in receiving yards (2,391) and sixth in receptions (160). Despite missing the past two games, he leads the team with 41 catches for 567 yards and four TDs.