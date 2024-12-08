Breaking: Kirby Smart on status of QB Carson Beck after injury in SEC Championship game
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart on status of QB Carson Beck after injury in SEC Championship game

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lays on the ground after getting hit and fumbling the ball for a Georgia turnover on the last play of the first half against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) lays on the ground after getting hit and fumbling the ball for a Georgia turnover on the last play of the first half against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
49 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on quarterback Carson Beck following the SEC Championship game.

Beck left the game on the final play of the first half when he was his attempting a Hail Mary.

“He’s got an upper extremity injury. We don’t know to what extent,” Smart said. “It looked OK, but he couldn’t have grip strength and couldn’t throw the ball in the locker room.”

Smart added that Back will have an MRI.

Beck completed 7 of his 13 pass attempts for 56 yards. His success was hindered by multiple drops, which has been an ongoing issue this season. In the second half Beck was seen with an ice wrap on his right arm.

With Beck out, Gunner Stockton entered the game at quarterback for Georgia. Stockton played in just three games all season, none of them in SEC play.

On Stockton’s first drive, he led Georgia down the field for a 75-yard touchdown. Stockton made multiple plays with his legs before handing it off to Trevor Etienne for a touchdown to give Georgia its first lead of the game. Georgia had more yards on its first drive of the second half than it had in the entire first half.

Beck was forced to return during overtime for the final play, when Stockton had to go to the sidelines after his helmet came off during a hit, and handed the ball off to Etienne for the winning score. Georgia defeated Texas 22-19.

“We were prepared to put Ryan [Puglisi] in, but we did that and I thought Mike and them had a really good plan on that play,” Smart said. “It was a good quick decision. We wanted to be efficient and not run down the play clock.”

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Carson Beck out with injury, Georgia backup Gunner Stockton in against Texas
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title24m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia QB Carson Beck returns from hand injury for final snap in SEC championship OT win...31m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on Texas at halftime: ‘They’re not as good as we’re making them’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

After Texas win, Kirby Smart takes dig at SEC commissioner for Georgia’s schedule 13m ago
Georgia defeats Texas in overtime to lock up College Football Playoff spot2h ago
Carson Beck out with injury, Georgia backup Gunner Stockton in against Texas
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota