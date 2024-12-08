Smart added that Back will have an MRI.

Carson Beck took a big shot there pic.twitter.com/23lj7W4qKF — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2024

Beck completed 7 of his 13 pass attempts for 56 yards. His success was hindered by multiple drops, which has been an ongoing issue this season. In the second half Beck was seen with an ice wrap on his right arm.

With Beck out, Gunner Stockton entered the game at quarterback for Georgia. Stockton played in just three games all season, none of them in SEC play.

On Stockton’s first drive, he led Georgia down the field for a 75-yard touchdown. Stockton made multiple plays with his legs before handing it off to Trevor Etienne for a touchdown to give Georgia its first lead of the game. Georgia had more yards on its first drive of the second half than it had in the entire first half.

Beck was forced to return during overtime for the final play, when Stockton had to go to the sidelines after his helmet came off during a hit, and handed the ball off to Etienne for the winning score. Georgia defeated Texas 22-19.

“We were prepared to put Ryan [Puglisi] in, but we did that and I thought Mike and them had a really good plan on that play,” Smart said. “It was a good quick decision. We wanted to be efficient and not run down the play clock.”