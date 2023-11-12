No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs run over, around and through No. 9 Ole Miss

The No. 2 Bulldogs played as if they had something to prove anyway, and they may have. They showed they can win in an offensive shootout. Though that shootout actually didn’t last all that long. After more than 300 yards of combined offense in the first quarter, Georgia pulled away in the second quarter and never let up on the way to a 52-17 victory over coach Lane Kiffin’s No. 9-ranked Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC). The Bulldogs rolled up a season-high 611 yards, never recorded a negative play and outscored Ole Miss 38-10 in the final three quarters.

The victory extended Georgia’s long lists of win streaks to 27 games in a row overall, 25 in a row at Sanford Stadium and 26 SEC regular-season games in a row. The Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0) are now 44-4 at home under eighth-year coach Kirby Smart. They head to Tennessee on Saturday carrying a regular-season streak of 37 consecutive victories.

Georgia clinched its third consecutive SEC Eastern Division title well before Saturday night’s 7 p.m. kickoff. That was because Missouri, on the heels of its 30-21 loss to the Bulldogs last week, dominated the Volunteers (7-3, 3-3) 36-7 in Columbia earlier in the day. That makes for a decidedly different tone for Saturday’s meeting at Neyland Stadium. In the preseason, that much-anticipated matchup was expected to have College Football Playoff implications.

Meanwhile, Alabama (9-1, 7-0) clinched the Western Division’s SEC Championship game berth with an easy 49-21 win over Kentucky in Lexington. The Crimson Tide and Georgia will meet in the championship game Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be the fourth time those two schools face off for the league championship. Georgia is 0-3 in those games, with all the losses coming at the hands of coach Nick Saban.

Besides clinching their eighth SEC Championship game berth, the big news for the Bulldogs was the return of tight end Brock Bowers. The two-time All-American played extensively against Ole Miss and even caught his fifth touchdown of the season and 25th of his career.

Bowers’ 8-yard TD grab from quarterback Carson Beck ended the night for both players. The score represented 31 consecutive points in a row for the Bulldogs since the score was tied 14-14 in the first quarter.

Beck finished with 306 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing. He threw an interception at the end of the first half. Bowers finished with 34 yards on three receptions.

But the real story of the game was in the trenches for the Bulldogs. Georgia’s offensive line absolutely overwhelmed Ole Miss, plowing over and through the Rebels to the tune of 611 yards, with 300 of that coming on the ground.

Running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards each accounted for two touchdowns, with Milton getting loose for a career-high 127 yards on nine attempts, or an incredible 14.1 yards per carry. Even Beck got in on the act with 30 yards on four carries.

Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17

Georgia was similarly dominant on defense, at least after the first quarter. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins scored both his team’s touchdowns and had 75 yards on the night. But only 20 of that came after halftime.

The Bulldogs knocked quarterback Jaxson Dart out of the game, literally. A downfield collision with defensive lineman Zion Logue with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter left Dart on the sideline with only 112 yards on 10-of-17 passing. Dart had 20 yards rushing on eight attempts. That includes being sacked twice for 17 yards.

Safety Javon Bullard had an interception for Georgia, which was playing without starting linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Dumas-Johnson was lost the previous week in the Missouri game to a fractured forearm. His status for the Tennessee is unknown.

Curiously, Kiffin had his team kick a 29-yard field goal with 8:50 remaining for the final margin. Georgia backups finished the game.

It was a celebratory ending of a day that started with much tension and a lot of rain. And it was quite a shootout in the early going.

The game tilted Georgia’s direction on Ole Miss’s fourth offensive series. With the Bulldogs leading 21-14 after a third consecutive TD drive, Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse, with some help from CJ Allen and Chaz Chambliss, recorded the first sack of the night of Dart, at the 15. The Rebels ended up punting from there, and the Bulldogs took over at their own 38.

Georgia proceeded on a nine-play drive, 62-yard touchdown drive that mixed the run and pass. The Rebels never again would threaten.