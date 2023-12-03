Georgia coach Kirby Smart: Bulldogs should make College Football Playoff

Explore More AJC coverage of the SEC Championship game

“(College Football Playoff executive director) Bill Hancock said it’s not the most deserving (teams). He said, simply, it’s the best four teams. You’re going to tell me somebody sitting in that committee doesn’t think that Georgia was one of the best four teams? I don’t know if they’re in the right profession.”

Before Saturday’s 27-24 loss in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia appeared to be a lock for the playoff with its No. 1 ranking and 29-game win streak. Now, the Bulldogs will discover their fate when the committee reveals bowl semifinalists at noon Sunday. What happens between now and then is dependent on the Big Ten and ACC championship results, and the ensuing closed-doors committee meeting.

Several obstacles stand in the way of Georgia’s inclusion in the CFP: the possibility that Florida State goes undefeated, the Bulldogs’ head-to-head loss to Alabama, a Texas team that has defeated Alabama head-to-head, among others.

What does Smart think sets the Bulldogs apart from other teams? The eye test, he said, which includes their road victories and talent.

“When you talk about the four best teams, watch the game again,” Smart said. “Go ask NFL talent evaluators, go ask NFL scouts. It’s about the best teams.”

He also pointed to the SEC’s record in the CFP, calling it “pretty spectacular.” The conference leads the playoff with 14 victories and 10 appearances in the field.

Quarterback Carson Beck said it was difficult in not performing as they wanted to Saturday, leaving their destiny in someone else’s hands in the process.

Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran said that he thinks the Bulldogs are a great team, but the decision isn’t up to them.

“The committee has a tough job to do, and we’re going to let them do it,” Van Pran said.

Defensive back Tykee Smith was on the same page: The Bulldogs “control the controllables,” he said, and the final rankings are out of their hands.

The Bulldogs’ current plan for Sunday: grading and meetings throughout the day, including a break for the coaching staff to watch the unveiling of the final CFP rankings together. The players will arrive after the rankings, Smart said, so the staff will have a better idea of Georgia’s plan moving forward before talking with them.

For now, the Bulldogs’ CFP hopes are still alive — though complex and in doubt.