Alabama takes down Georgia, again, in SEC Championship game

The emotions were starkly different on the other wide of The Benz. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who was mentored by Saban for 10 years before taking over at his alma mater, was still a bit dumbstruck.

“A field goal that hits the dang upright after an off-sides,” Smart lamented in his postgame presser. “We spotted them 10 just off of a turnover, a touchdown on a busted coverage by a freshman. When you give good teams those things, they’re going to be hard to beat. But, man, am I proud of our fight and resiliency.”

Now comes the truly messy part. Overnight Saturday, the College Football Playoff selection committee will have to decide what to do with both teams. Georgia (12-1), which is the two-time-defending national champion and had won 29 games in a row, entered Saturday as a commanding No. 1 team. Now the Bulldogs possibly could fall out of the top four for the first time in three seasons.

Meanwhile, the committee has an even bigger decision to make with Alabama. Not only did the Tide start the day four spots out of what would be the four-team semifinals, they started one place behind Texas. The Longhorns (12-1) happen to have beaten Bama head-to-head in Tuscaloosa in the third game of the season. They also won the Big 12 Championship game convincingly over Oklahoma State, 49-21.

No. 5 Oregon (11-2) fell to third-ranked Washington in the Pac-12 championship Friday night. So what to do with the three remaining one-loss teams -- pending Saturday’s late games featuring undefeated and No. 2-ranked Michigan in the Big Tech championship and No. 4 Florida State for the ACC title -- is the challenge for the selection committee.

To no one’s surprise, both sides believe they are deserving.

“We won the SEC. We beat the No. 1 team in the country,” Saban said. “If we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that should probably contribute significantly.

Said Smart: “Look at what we’ve done this season, to go on the road, the teams we beat, the teams that are in the top 20 that we were able to beat. I don’t know if this is right or not, CFP era, a team goes in at 1, I don’t think has fallen out of that. Not that history means anything. When you talk about four best teams, watch the game. Go ask NFL talent evaluators. Ask NFL scouts.

“If it’s about the best teams. I have no question that it’s not one of the best four teams -- 100 percent.”

The SEC never has been shut out of final four since the College Football Playoff was was implemented in 2014. Commissioner Greg Sankey has been outspokenly in favor of expanding the playoff, and at one time the plan was to do that this season. Conceivably, there could be no SEC team in the semifinals. That could be considered either fitting or ironic a year before a 12-game playoff.

The game here felt eerily similar to the 2021 SEC Championship game, which Alabama won 41-24 over the Bulldogs. Georgia was No. 1 in that one, too, while the Crimson Tide was third. Both teams would get into the CFP semifinals and eventually met in a rematch a month later in the national championship game in Indianapolis. Georgia won that one 33-18 to claim its first championship in 41 years.

Quarterback Carson Beck summed up the queasiness the Bulldogs are feeling after the game.

“I mean, to go through an SEC schedule, 12 games, and to win each and every one, it’s not easy to do,” Beck said. “Then to come into this game and not finish the way we wanted to and kind of leave the destiny of our team in someone else’s hands, that’s hard. At this point it’s out of our control.

As it is, many things ended for the Bulldogs on Saturday night. That starts with all the consecutive win streaks. Georgia had won 45 of its past 46 games over the past three seasons. The SEC-record streak of 29 consecutive stays right there.

The difference in this meeting was, as it seems to always be, the Alabama quarterback. This year that is Jalen Milroe, and while the free-wheeling quarterback didn’t overwhelm the Bulldogs with either his legs or his arms, he did enough to keep the yardsticks moving to put the game away.

Milroe finished with 29 yards on 14 carries after being sacked a few times, but his 30-yard run on Alabama’s final possession late in the fourth quarter effectively put away the game. He was 13-of-23 passing for 192 yards passing the ball with two touchdowns, one to former Bulldog Jermaine Burton.

The Bulldogs, playing with key offensive players either out or playing with limiting injuries, actually outgained the Crimson Tide 321 yards to 306. Quarterback Carson Beck was 21-of-29 passing throwing the ball, but no TDs. A fumble on a handoff exchange between him and Dillon Bell deep in Georgia territory led to a short Bama field goal that was the difference in the game.

After jumping to a quick 7-0 lead on its opening possession, Georgia fell behind 17-7 at halftime. But the Bulldogs fought back, and a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 2:52 to play brought the Bulldogs within three points.

But they would never get the ball back.

After a disastrous second quarter and ending to the first half that resulted in a 17-10 deficit, Georgia hung tough in the second half. The Bulldogs got a 51-yard pass play from Beck to Arian Smith early in the third quarter. They had to settle for a Peyton Woodring field goal.

For once, Georgia didn’t fall behind after the first possession of the game. Instead, the Bulldogs deferred after winning the opening coin toss and Alabama was three-and-out on offense.

Taking over at their own 17, the Bulldogs quickly involved the crowd. Beck hit Bowers down the hash marks for a 23-yard gain off a play-action fake on the first play from scrimmage.

It was the first of four passes Beck would complete on the drive, while mixing in four runs. The last of those resulted in a wide-open hole at right tackle and a 17-yard touchdown by Kendall Milton.

But the Bulldogs’ offense would struggle the rest of the first quarter. It’s next two possessions both ended as three-and-outs. The Alabama offense, simultaneously, was heating up.

Georgia would hold the Tide to a 43-yard field goal after they took over at midfield on their third offensive possession. But Bama’s offense began to flex the next time it had the ball.

Georgia’s Brett Thorson backed them up to their own 8 with a 60-yard punt. But Milroe immediately got them out of the hole with a 12-yard completion to running back Roydell Williams. From there, the Tide started to bite off rushing yards in big chunks, sometimes with backs, sometime with Milroe.

A conversion on fourth-and-1 at the Georgia 20 kept the drive alive. One play and a holding call later, the Williams virtually was uncovered on a wheel route down the left sideline, the 28-yard score gave Alabama its first lead of the day, 10-7, at the 12:04 mark of the second quarter.

The Bulldogs started moving the football again on its fourth possession. But they did nothing right after reaching the Alabama 19 on a first-down run by Beck. After that, the Bulldogs lost two yards on two runs and Beck was sacked by Dallas Turner for a 6-yard loss.

No problem, right? The dependable Peyton Woodring came on for a 45-yard field-goal try. But a false-start call on Georgia backed it up five yards, and Woodring’s 50-yard try caught the right upright and fell back into the field of play. A 13-play drive that consumed 7:27 off the clock went for naught.

The 4:37 remaining in the half turned out to be more than enough for Bama to score again. It wasn’t easy. The Tide faced third-and-22 at their own 45. But they got 18 of that on one play. Then, after exchanging timeouts with the Bulldogs while trying to draw them offsides, Bama decided to go for the first down rather than try a 55-yard field goal.

It paid off. Isaiah Bond caught a pass for a 22-yard gain with Georgia’s Daylen Everette defending. On the next play, former Bulldog Jermaine Burton beat Everette across the middle of the field for a 15-yard touchdown with 48 seconds still left in the half.

Georgia couldn’t even get off a third-and-3 play before the first-half clock ran out. The Bulldogs went to the locker room with much to fix.