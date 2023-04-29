X

Ex-Bulldog Broderick Jones to wear Devin Willock’s number in NFL

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
1 hour ago

Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones will use his NFL career to honor former Georgia teammate Devin Willock.

Jones, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive tackle taken 14th overall by the Steelers, will wear No. 77 in Pittsburgh. That’s the number Willock wore during his time with the Bulldogs.

“I just wanted to show my respects by taking that number and letting (Willock) live through me,” Jones said.

Willock and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident in January, shortly after the Bulldogs won their second straight national title.

Willock started every game at right guard for Georgia last season.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, taken ninth overall by the Eagles on Thursday, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.

