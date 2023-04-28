X

Georgia’s Broderick Jones selected with 14th pick in NFL draft

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

BRODERICK JONES

Selection: First round (No. 14 overall), Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: Offensive lineman

Ht., wt.: 6-4, 310

Class: Third-year sophomore

Hometown: Lithonia

Notable: In his final two seasons at Georgia, he played in all 30 games, starting the last 19 at left tackle. He started all 15 games in the 2022 season. … Jones was voted first-team All-SEC in the 2022 season by the Associated Press and freshman all-SEC in 2021 by the conference coaches.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

