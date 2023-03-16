Breaking: Jalen Carter pleads no contest to traffic charges from fatal crash

ATHENS — Former Georgia star defensive lineman Jalen Carter has resolved the traffic charges he received as a result of his involvement in the fatal car crash that took the lives of a teammate and a UGA recruiting staffer in January.
In an agreement reached with Athens-Clarke County prosecutors Thursday, Carter entered pleas of no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving. He was sentenced to 12 months probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. He also must complete a state-approved defensive driving course, according to his Athens attorney, Kim Stephens.
Stephens declined an interview request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. However, in a news release distributed to selected media outlets, Stephens said Carter “never left the scene” of the accident that took the lives of teammate Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15.
“He stopped his car after the accident occurred and ran toward the wrecked vehicle while his passenger called 911,” Stephens said. “Even after being informed he could leave, Mr. Carter returned to the scene at the request of Athens-Clarke County Police Department to answer additional questions and continued to cooperate with the investigation.”
Stephens also said, “Jalen Carter’s actions on January 15, 2023, did not cause the tragic accident. ... If the investigation had determined otherwise, he would have been charged with the far more serious offenses of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle.” He added that Carter was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substances at the time of the wreck.
Crash investigators said Carter’s Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk sustained damage to the roof from wires falling when the Expedition LeCroy was driving at extremely high speeds on Barnett Shoals Road at about 2:45 a.m. after leaving an Athens strip club. Police said the vehicle was determined to have been traveling as high as 104 mph before it left the roadway and took out two utility poles and struck trees and an apartment building.
Devin Willock, a third-year offensive lineman from New Jersey, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. LeCroy was determined to have been intoxicated at the time of crash. A GBI toxicology exam reported that her blood alcohol content was 0.197, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. UGA has since claimed than LeCroy was unauthorized to drive the vehicle, which had been rented by the athletic association for recruiting purposes only.
Tory Bowles, another full-time member of the recruiting staff, suffered serious spine and rib fractures in the crash but is expected to recover. Warren McClendon, a junior offensive lineman who was riding shotgun in the car, was treated and released for minor injuries, including a cut on his forehead.
Carter was considered the possible No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft before police issued a warrant for his arrest on the eve of his workout at the NFL combine in February. Since then, Carter’s draft stock has continued to drop. He was 9 pounds heavier than he was at the combine and could not complete his drills due to poor conditioning when he performed for NFL scouts at UGA’s Pro Day on Wednesday in Athens.
