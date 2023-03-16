Breaking: Jalen Carter pleads no contest to traffic charges from fatal crash

Crash investigators said Carter’s Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk sustained damage to the roof from wires falling when the Expedition LeCroy was driving at extremely high speeds on Barnett Shoals Road at about 2:45 a.m. after leaving an Athens strip club. Police said the vehicle was determined to have been traveling as high as 104 mph before it left the roadway and took out two utility poles and struck trees and an apartment building.

Devin Willock, a third-year offensive lineman from New Jersey, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. LeCroy was determined to have been intoxicated at the time of crash. A GBI toxicology exam reported that her blood alcohol content was 0.197, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. UGA has since claimed than LeCroy was unauthorized to drive the vehicle, which had been rented by the athletic association for recruiting purposes only.

Tory Bowles, another full-time member of the recruiting staff, suffered serious spine and rib fractures in the crash but is expected to recover. Warren McClendon, a junior offensive lineman who was riding shotgun in the car, was treated and released for minor injuries, including a cut on his forehead.

Carter was considered the possible No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft before police issued a warrant for his arrest on the eve of his workout at the NFL combine in February. Since then, Carter’s draft stock has continued to drop. He was 9 pounds heavier than he was at the combine and could not complete his drills due to poor conditioning when he performed for NFL scouts at UGA’s Pro Day on Wednesday in Athens.